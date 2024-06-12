Seaport Fudge Factory, Inc 859 W HARBOR DR STE A2
Gift Boxes & Platters
- Bakery Box
2Raspberry tea cake 2Blueberry lemon loaf 2 Orange cinnamon roll 3 chocolate-dipped Madeline$36.00
- Dipped Strawberries (6)
Includes 6 chocolate-dipped strawberries striped with chocolate/white chocolate.$21.99
- Dipped Strawberries Dozen (12)
Includes 12 chocolate-dipped strawberries striped with chocolate/white chocolate.$34.99
- Party Platter (26) Dipped Apple Wedges
(26) Chocolate Dipped Apple Wedges$75.00
- Party Platter (100) Dipped Strawberries
100 Chocolate Dipped Strawberries$250.00
Fudge, Apples & Candies
- Fudge
Includes one chunk of fudge. Available Options. Plain Chocolate Fudge, Rocky Road, Chocolate Walnut, Plain Peanut Butter, Cookies N' Cream$8.49
- Marshmallow Pops
Includes one decorated marshmallow pop. Decoration may change according to season.$5.25
- Oreo Box (4)
Box of 4 Assorted Dipped Oreos. Decorations may change seasonally.$9.99
- Turtle Cup
Includes one chocolate cup filled with caramel and pecan pieces$5.75
- S'mores Bar
includes one chocolate-covered marshmallow & graham cracker sandwich$5.75
- Peanut Butter Cup
includes one chocolate cup filled with peanut butter.$5.75
- Caramel Apple
Timeless, handmade caramel apples: crisp fruit dipped in velvety caramel, creating a sweet and nostalgic delight.$8.00
- Peanut Apple
Indulge in the perfect blend of creamy caramel and crunchy peanuts with our handcrafted peanut caramel apples. A sweet and savory treat!$9.00
- Cookies & Cream Apple
Elevate your taste buds with our handcrafted cookies and cream vanilla-covered caramel apples. Creamy vanilla, rich caramel, and cookie crumbles unite for a truly decadent and irresistible delight.$10.00
- Cheesecake Apple
Decadent cheesecake candy apples: caramel and vanilla-dipped, covered in graham cracker and brown sugar crumble. A heavenly delight.$10.00
- Rocky Roadz Apple
Experience the ultimate delight with our handcrafted Rocky Roadz candy apple. Indulge in a caramel-dipped apple rolled in peanuts, drizzled with rich chocolate and white chocolate. A heavenly treat for your taste buds.$10.00
- Fruity Pebbles Apple
Embark on a nostalgic journey with our handcrafted Fruity Pebbles candy apple. A crisp apple dipped in caramel and vanilla, then rolled in vibrant Fruity Pebbles cereal. This whimsical treat brings a burst of fruity flavor and delightful crunch in every bite.$10.00
Ice Cream - Soft Serve
- Churro Sundae
Churros in vanilla soft serve with caramel sauce and topped with whipped cream. We include one churro in every order (cut into two pieces) and you can add more churros for an additional charge.$10.00
- Brownie Sundae$10.00
- Chocolate chip cookie Sundae
Soft Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies in Vanilla Soft Serve with Chocolate Sauce Drizzle & Whipped Cream$10.00
- Strawberry Shortcake Sundae$12.00
- Reese's Sundae$13.00
- Cereal Bowl$16.00
- Belgian Waffle$10.75
- Pineapple Upside Down Sundae
Indulge in the tropical paradise of our Pineapple Upside Down Sundae. Layers of caramel sauce, creamy vanilla and pineapple soft serve, and luscious pineapple compote create a heavenly treat. Topped with a cherry, it's a delightful escape to a fruity paradise in every spoonful.$9.75
- Medium$10.75
- Dole Whip Pint
One Pint of the fantastically delicious and renowned Dole Soft Serve$14.95
- S'mores Sundae Pint
Indulge in pure bliss with our S'mores Sundae Pint – a delectable treat brought straight to your doorstep! Dive into layers of creamy vanilla ice cream, perfectly balanced with graham cracker crumble, irresistible marshmallow fluff, luscious Hershey's chocolate, and toasted marshmallows. It's a symphony of flavors that captures the essence of a cozy fall evening by the campfire. Order now to experience the ultimate S'mores delight, crafted just for you! 🍨🍫🔥$12.75
Ice Cream Pints
- Dole Whip Pint
One Pint of the fantastically delicious and renowned Dole Soft Serve$14.95
- S'mores Sundae Pint
Indulge in pure bliss with our S'mores Sundae Pint – a delectable treat brought straight to your doorstep! Dive into layers of creamy vanilla ice cream, perfectly balanced with graham cracker crumble, irresistible marshmallow fluff, luscious Hershey's chocolate, and toasted marshmallows. It's a symphony of flavors that captures the essence of a cozy fall evening by the campfire. Order now to experience the ultimate S'mores delight, crafted just for you! 🍨🍫🔥$12.75